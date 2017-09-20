Metro Crossword Answers September 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Solemn promise OATH
Complacent SMUG
Personal protection (4-7) SELFDEFENCE
Dull pain ACHE
Tallies, … up ADDS
Offhandedly IDLY
Repel, … off FEND
Baronet’s title SIR
Talk indiscreetly GAB
Place LAY
Earmark TAG
Exclamation, … whiz! GEE
Hyphen DASH
Quantity (of scones) BATCH
Prude PRIG
Big-scale movie EPIC
1000 grams KILO
Worldwide hostel group (1,1,1,1) YMCA
Prejudiced person BIGOT
Printed greeting CARD
Strange ODD
Definite article THE
Compete (with) VIE
Decompose ROT
Curved bone RIB
Cloth scraps RAGS
Salty white cheese FETA
Muscle twitches TICS
Single thing ITEM
Pottery EARTHENWARE
Pronunciation defect LISP
Swirl EDDY
Ellipse shapes OVALS
Casual tops (1-6) TSHIRTS
Pay attention to HEED
Unreliable IFFY
Newspapers & broadcasting MEDIA
Cattle meat BEEF
Read (bar code) SCAN
One who interferes MEDDLER
Too sentimental GUSHY
Ship’s diary LOG
Money put by, nest … EGG
Ice river GLACIER
Withdraw (4,3) BACKOUT
In front AHEAD
Dawn of an era EPOCH
Moistureless DRY
Baby’s apron BIB
Strike HIT
Gallivant (about) GAD
Compels by force COERCES
Charged with bubbles AERATED
Excavate DIG
Tether TIE
Crucial VITAL
Command ORDER
Uneven BUMPY
Without delay (1,1,1,1) ASAP
Solidifies SETS
Duck or goose FOWL
Make weary TIRE
