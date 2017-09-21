Metro Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

Clue Solution
All-powerful SUPREME
Casually looked (through) BROWSED
Greed AVARICE
Currency, … tender LEGAL
Stadium ARENA
Private teaching TUITION
Unfastens OPENS
Glossy material SATIN
Brink VERGE
Zodiac lion sign LEO
Morning condensation DEW
Airwaves media RADIO
Feasted, wined & … DINED
Courageous BRAVE
Flow out (from) EMANATE
Happen OCCUR
Wanderer ROVER
List (articles) ITEMISE
Infant’s room NURSERY
Personal savings (4,3) NESTEGG
Not deep SHALLOW
Epidemic PLAGUE
Praises highly EXALTS
Study closely EXAMINE
Seething BOILING
Great seas OCEANS
Most cunning SLYEST
Holds back DETAINS
Hangman’s rope NOOSE
Viper ADDER
Video recorder (1,1,1) VCR
Souped-up car, hot … ROD
The self EGO
Take recess (of court) ADJOURN
Oscar, … Award ACADEMY
Tehran native IRANIAN
Looking intently PEERING
Flower syrup NECTAR
Scoff at DERIDE
Army caps BERETS
Guidance ADVICE