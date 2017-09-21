Metro Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|All-powerful
|SUPREME
|Casually looked (through)
|BROWSED
|Greed
|AVARICE
|Currency, … tender
|LEGAL
|Stadium
|ARENA
|Private teaching
|TUITION
|Unfastens
|OPENS
|Glossy material
|SATIN
|Brink
|VERGE
|Zodiac lion sign
|LEO
|Morning condensation
|DEW
|Airwaves media
|RADIO
|Feasted, wined & …
|DINED
|Courageous
|BRAVE
|Flow out (from)
|EMANATE
|Happen
|OCCUR
|Wanderer
|ROVER
|List (articles)
|ITEMISE
|Infant’s room
|NURSERY
|Personal savings (4,3)
|NESTEGG
|Not deep
|SHALLOW
|Epidemic
|PLAGUE
|Praises highly
|EXALTS
|Study closely
|EXAMINE
|Seething
|BOILING
|Great seas
|OCEANS
|Most cunning
|SLYEST
|Holds back
|DETAINS
|Hangman’s rope
|NOOSE
|Viper
|ADDER
|Video recorder (1,1,1)
|VCR
|Souped-up car, hot …
|ROD
|The self
|EGO
|Take recess (of court)
|ADJOURN
|Oscar, … Award
|ACADEMY
|Tehran native
|IRANIAN
|Looking intently
|PEERING
|Flower syrup
|NECTAR
|Scoff at
|DERIDE
|Army caps
|BERETS
|Guidance
|ADVICE