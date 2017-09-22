Metro Crossword Answers September 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Transferral to specialist REFERRAL
Financed FUNDED
Reflected MIRRORED
Rarely SELDOM
Brand (5,4) TRADENAME
Reception host EMCEE
Run away FLEE
Ribbon award ROSETTE
Origins SOURCES
… & gals GUYS
Egg shapes OVALS
Vastly IMMENSELY
Become involved (4,2) STEPIN
Artist’s spray paint tool (3,5) AIRBRUSH
Grim Reaper’s blade SCYTHE
Shameful secret, … in the cupboard SKELETON
Far away REMOTE
Magazine layout FORMAT
Chook, … Island Red RHODE
So-so AVERAGE
Pointlessly USELESSLY
Devote DEDICATE
Deadened (enthusiasm) DAMPENED
Brewery product BEER
Key maker LOCKSMITH
Takes up (cause) ESPOUSES
Compassionately HUMANELY
Uncontrolled slide SKID
Tricky device GIMMICK
Outcome RESULT
Punctuation mark HYPHEN
Swedish prize benefactor, Alfred … NOBEL