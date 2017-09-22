Metro Crossword Answers September 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Transferral to specialist
|REFERRAL
|Financed
|FUNDED
|Reflected
|MIRRORED
|Rarely
|SELDOM
|Brand (5,4)
|TRADENAME
|Reception host
|EMCEE
|Run away
|FLEE
|Ribbon award
|ROSETTE
|Origins
|SOURCES
|… & gals
|GUYS
|Egg shapes
|OVALS
|Vastly
|IMMENSELY
|Become involved (4,2)
|STEPIN
|Artist’s spray paint tool (3,5)
|AIRBRUSH
|Grim Reaper’s blade
|SCYTHE
|Shameful secret, … in the cupboard
|SKELETON
|Far away
|REMOTE
|Magazine layout
|FORMAT
|Chook, … Island Red
|RHODE
|So-so
|AVERAGE
|Pointlessly
|USELESSLY
|Devote
|DEDICATE
|Deadened (enthusiasm)
|DAMPENED
|Brewery product
|BEER
|Key maker
|LOCKSMITH
|Takes up (cause)
|ESPOUSES
|Compassionately
|HUMANELY
|Uncontrolled slide
|SKID
|Tricky device
|GIMMICK
|Outcome
|RESULT
|Punctuation mark
|HYPHEN
|Swedish prize benefactor, Alfred …
|NOBEL