Metro Crossword Answers September 24th 2017

Clue
Solution
Happy GLAD
Doorpost JAMB
Shaver’s blade (6,5) SAFETYRAZOR
Quantity of paper REAM
Quick look-over SCAN
Clarets REDS
Hoity-toity POSH
Written reminder of debt (1,1,1) IOU
Barrel KEG
Poet’s word for before ERE
Feminist movement, women’s … LIB
Clinging flower head BUR
Prayer ending AMEN
Deep resonant sounds BOOMS
Russian ruler TSAR
Front of boat PROW
Lure BAIT
Meal list MENU
Racist BIGOT
Catch sight of ESPY
It is (2’1) ITS
Attempt TRY
Clever humour WIT
Former time standard (1,1,1) GMT
Curved bone RIB
Dad PAPA
Cold meats & cheeses shop DELI
Bridal headwear VEIL
Lowdown INFO
Advising COUNSELLING
… & duchess DUKE
Eager KEEN
Stew-flavouring herbs, bouquet … GARNI
Normally (2,1,4) ASARULE
Titled female DAME
Pleads BEGS
Ride bike CYCLE
Stinging insect WASP
Incense, … stick JOSS
Bowmen ARCHERS
Drinking spree BINGE
Young society entrant DEB
Ball ORB
Understanding KNOWING
Rubber footwear item GUMBOOT
Computer data INPUT
Speak UTTER
Cash point (1,1,1) ATM
Girl’s short haircut BOB
Reclined in chair SAT
Fish, manta … RAY
Find small faults (3-4) NITPICK
Injection device SYRINGE
Dine late SUP
Nursery rhyme, Polly Put … Kettle On THE
Signalled (goodbye) WAVED
Excavates (minerals) MINES
Snoopy’s pal, Charlie … BROWN
Spiky plant, … vera ALOE
Father’s sister AUNT
Up hill & down … DALE
Chain loop LINK
