Metro Crossword Answers September 25th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|First showings of films or plays
|PREMIERES
|Parish minister
|VICAR
|Unilluminated
|UNLIT
|Overcooked
|OVERDID
|Baby seal
|PUP
|From Mumbai or New Delhi
|INDIAN
|Capri or Wight
|ISLE
|Malfunction
|FAILURE
|Extracted passage from text
|EXCERPT
|Immediacy
|URGENCY
|Truck company
|HAULIER
|Bass brass band instrument
|TUBA
|Ship’s finance officer
|PURSER
|Jet-bubble bath
|SPA
|Stinking
|REEKING
|Sense receptor
|NERVE
|Evade (tax)
|DODGE
|Moved backwards
|REGRESSED
|Chubby
|PLUMP
|Overshadowing
|ECLIPSING
|Fascinating
|INTRIGUING
|Dregs
|RESIDUE
|Warehouse space
|STORAGE
|Steer off course
|VEER
|Ciphers
|CODES
|Long-haired dog breed (3,6)
|REDSETTER
|Event
|OCCURRENCE
|Flapped wings like a butterfly
|FLUTTERED
|Sticks in again
|REINSERTS
|More immature
|YOUNGER
|Booing & …
|HISSING
|Raise (children)
|BREED
|Vary (legislation)
|AMEND
|Mosell or Riesling
|WINE