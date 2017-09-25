Metro Crossword Answers September 25th 2017

First showings of films or plays PREMIERES
Parish minister VICAR
Unilluminated UNLIT
Overcooked OVERDID
Baby seal PUP
From Mumbai or New Delhi INDIAN
Capri or Wight ISLE
Malfunction FAILURE
Extracted passage from text EXCERPT
Immediacy URGENCY
Truck company HAULIER
Bass brass band instrument TUBA
Ship’s finance officer PURSER
Jet-bubble bath SPA
Stinking REEKING
Sense receptor NERVE
Evade (tax) DODGE
Moved backwards REGRESSED
Chubby PLUMP
Overshadowing ECLIPSING
Fascinating INTRIGUING
Dregs RESIDUE
Warehouse space STORAGE
Steer off course VEER
Ciphers CODES
Long-haired dog breed (3,6) REDSETTER
Event OCCURRENCE
Flapped wings like a butterfly FLUTTERED
Sticks in again REINSERTS
More immature YOUNGER
Booing & … HISSING
Raise (children) BREED
Vary (legislation) AMEND
Mosell or Riesling WINE