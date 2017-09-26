Metro Crossword Answers September 26th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Right of control AUTHORITY
Playful skip CAPER
Australian gems OPALS
Loom operators WEAVERS
Crab’s pinch NIP
Spring back RECOIL
Type of nuclear bomb ATOM
Monarch’s sons PRINCES
Slight (of change) GRADUAL
Portion SEGMENT
Flavourless INSIPID
Transcription COPY
Staring at EYEING
Cricket score RUN
Common law (marriage) (2,5) DEFACTO
Falls suddenly DROPS
Olympic swimmer, … O’Neill SUSIE
Gleeful DELIGHTED
Decorate ADORN
Treading underfoot TRAMPLING
Hindered OBSTRUCTED
Accuses INDICTS
Gaping tiredly YAWNING
Edible mollusc CLAM
Fold (in skirt) PLEAT
Appeared like RESEMBLED
Dachshund (7,3) SAUSAGEDOG
Zip numbers POSTCODES
Highest UPPERMOST
Neck gland THYROID
First INITIAL
Pants PUFFS
Nuzzled NOSED
Point of perfection ACME