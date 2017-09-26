Metro Crossword Answers September 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Right of control
|AUTHORITY
|Playful skip
|CAPER
|Australian gems
|OPALS
|Loom operators
|WEAVERS
|Crab’s pinch
|NIP
|Spring back
|RECOIL
|Type of nuclear bomb
|ATOM
|Monarch’s sons
|PRINCES
|Slight (of change)
|GRADUAL
|Portion
|SEGMENT
|Flavourless
|INSIPID
|Transcription
|COPY
|Staring at
|EYEING
|Cricket score
|RUN
|Common law (marriage) (2,5)
|DEFACTO
|Falls suddenly
|DROPS
|Olympic swimmer, … O’Neill
|SUSIE
|Gleeful
|DELIGHTED
|Decorate
|ADORN
|Treading underfoot
|TRAMPLING
|Hindered
|OBSTRUCTED
|Accuses
|INDICTS
|Gaping tiredly
|YAWNING
|Edible mollusc
|CLAM
|Fold (in skirt)
|PLEAT
|Appeared like
|RESEMBLED
|Dachshund (7,3)
|SAUSAGEDOG
|Zip numbers
|POSTCODES
|Highest
|UPPERMOST
|Neck gland
|THYROID
|First
|INITIAL
|Pants
|PUFFS
|Nuzzled
|NOSED
|Point of perfection
|ACME