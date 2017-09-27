Metro Crossword Answers September 27th 2017

Metro September 27th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Licence to sell company’s products FRANCHISE
Orca, killer … WHALE
Not as good WORSE
Lengthen (4,3) SPINOUT
Dine late SUP
Beer/lemonade mix SHANDY
Double-reed instrument OBOE
Showy bird PEACOCK
Feudal farm worker PEASANT
Dig up UNEARTH
Snarled GROWLED
Expression of annoyance DRAT
Noisy summer insect CICADA
Emerald or sapphire GEM
Announce (4,3) READOUT
Eight-piece group OCTET
Reverie DREAM
Areas for ship-building DOCKYARDS
Young deer FAWNS
Passenger jet AEROPLANE
Chequered game surface CHESSBOARD
Bruise treatment (3,4) ICEPACK
Backed off (5,2) EASEDUP
Dam WEIR
Nagasaki destroyer WWII (1-4) ABOMB
Begged ENTREATED
Drug factory LABORATORY
Pillaged PLUNDERED
Crocodile relative ALLIGATOR
Hauled up HOISTED
Vividly depicted GRAPHIC
Not asleep AWAKE
Wardrobe pests MOTHS
Student sleeping hall DORM