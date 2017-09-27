Metro Crossword Answers September 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Licence to sell company’s products
|FRANCHISE
|Orca, killer …
|WHALE
|Not as good
|WORSE
|Lengthen (4,3)
|SPINOUT
|Dine late
|SUP
|Beer/lemonade mix
|SHANDY
|Double-reed instrument
|OBOE
|Showy bird
|PEACOCK
|Feudal farm worker
|PEASANT
|Dig up
|UNEARTH
|Snarled
|GROWLED
|Expression of annoyance
|DRAT
|Noisy summer insect
|CICADA
|Emerald or sapphire
|GEM
|Announce (4,3)
|READOUT
|Eight-piece group
|OCTET
|Reverie
|DREAM
|Areas for ship-building
|DOCKYARDS
|Young deer
|FAWNS
|Passenger jet
|AEROPLANE
|Chequered game surface
|CHESSBOARD
|Bruise treatment (3,4)
|ICEPACK
|Backed off (5,2)
|EASEDUP
|Dam
|WEIR
|Nagasaki destroyer WWII (1-4)
|ABOMB
|Begged
|ENTREATED
|Drug factory
|LABORATORY
|Pillaged
|PLUNDERED
|Crocodile relative
|ALLIGATOR
|Hauled up
|HOISTED
|Vividly depicted
|GRAPHIC
|Not asleep
|AWAKE
|Wardrobe pests
|MOTHS
|Student sleeping hall
|DORM