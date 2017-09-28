Metro Crossword Answers September 28th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Musical introduction PRELUDE
Counterfeiting FORGING
Mineral needed to build strong teeth and bones CALCIUM
Lilac MAUVE
Overly fat OBESE
Respray (car) REPAINT
Travels by bike RIDES
Painting support EASEL
Good judgment, common … SENSE
Fashionable, … mode (1,2) ALA
Negotiable (1,1,1) ONO
Adult girl WOMAN
Residence HOUSE
Bible song PSALM
Spicier (gossip) JUICIER
Compere EMCEE
Academy Award OSCAR
Al Capone’s city CHICAGO
Suppresses (feelings) (5,2) HOLDSIN
Dangle SUSPEND
Elementary education, … school PRIMARY
Followed ENSUED
Stomach sores ULCERS
Egg shape ELLIPSE
Small magical beings FAIRIES
Outlying REMOTE
Incites to action IMPELS
Antelope GAZELLE
Written tests EXAMS
Tiny particles ATOMS
Use needle & thread SEW
Author’s alias, … de plume NOM
Immeasurable period EON
Fastest land animal CHEETAH
Point of view OPINION
The A of RSPCA ANIMALS
Stung SMARTED
Unwind UNCOIL
Removes (tape) from VCR EJECTS
Trial prints from negatives PROOFS
Blame ACCUSE