Metro Crossword Answers September 28th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Musical introduction
|PRELUDE
|Counterfeiting
|FORGING
|Mineral needed to build strong teeth and bones
|CALCIUM
|Lilac
|MAUVE
|Overly fat
|OBESE
|Respray (car)
|REPAINT
|Travels by bike
|RIDES
|Painting support
|EASEL
|Good judgment, common …
|SENSE
|Fashionable, … mode (1,2)
|ALA
|Negotiable (1,1,1)
|ONO
|Adult girl
|WOMAN
|Residence
|HOUSE
|Bible song
|PSALM
|Spicier (gossip)
|JUICIER
|Compere
|EMCEE
|Academy Award
|OSCAR
|Al Capone’s city
|CHICAGO
|Suppresses (feelings) (5,2)
|HOLDSIN
|Dangle
|SUSPEND
|Elementary education, … school
|PRIMARY
|Followed
|ENSUED
|Stomach sores
|ULCERS
|Egg shape
|ELLIPSE
|Small magical beings
|FAIRIES
|Outlying
|REMOTE
|Incites to action
|IMPELS
|Antelope
|GAZELLE
|Written tests
|EXAMS
|Tiny particles
|ATOMS
|Use needle & thread
|SEW
|Author’s alias, … de plume
|NOM
|Immeasurable period
|EON
|Fastest land animal
|CHEETAH
|Point of view
|OPINION
|The A of RSPCA
|ANIMALS
|Stung
|SMARTED
|Unwind
|UNCOIL
|Removes (tape) from VCR
|EJECTS
|Trial prints from negatives
|PROOFS
|Blame
|ACCUSE