Metro Crossword Answers September 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 2nd 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Tidying up or trimming (edges) NEATENING
Uncensored (movie) UNCUT
Judder VIBRATE
TV watchers VIEWERS
Drag laboriously LUG
Chorus of disapproval, public … OUTCRY
Margin EDGE
Proportionately (3,4) PRORATA
Glittering object SPANGLE
Boats VESSELS
Bumps roughly JOSTLES
Escape of gas LEAK
Nevertheless (4,2) EVENSO
A small … in a big machine COG
Continually (2,3,2) ONANDON
Associations of sports clubs LEAGUES
Family car SEDAN
Female emcees HOSTESSES
Seedless orange NAVEL
Unclear (of meaning) AMBIGUOUS
Expands on topic ELABORATES
Lethargy INERTIA
Reigns GOVERNS
Not new USED
Belief CREED
Lacking flavour TASTELESS
Torrid (romance) PASSIONATE
Cricket buildings PAVILIONS
Putters or irons (4,5) GOLFCLUBS
Sixth, … eighth SEVENTH
Advertising tunes JINGLES
Prize AWARD
Brief wind bursts GUSTS
Unspoilt paradise EDEN