Metro Crossword Answers September 2nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Tidying up or trimming (edges)
|NEATENING
|Uncensored (movie)
|UNCUT
|Judder
|VIBRATE
|TV watchers
|VIEWERS
|Drag laboriously
|LUG
|Chorus of disapproval, public …
|OUTCRY
|Margin
|EDGE
|Proportionately (3,4)
|PRORATA
|Glittering object
|SPANGLE
|Boats
|VESSELS
|Bumps roughly
|JOSTLES
|Escape of gas
|LEAK
|Nevertheless (4,2)
|EVENSO
|A small … in a big machine
|COG
|Continually (2,3,2)
|ONANDON
|Associations of sports clubs
|LEAGUES
|Family car
|SEDAN
|Female emcees
|HOSTESSES
|Seedless orange
|NAVEL
|Unclear (of meaning)
|AMBIGUOUS
|Expands on topic
|ELABORATES
|Lethargy
|INERTIA
|Reigns
|GOVERNS
|Not new
|USED
|Belief
|CREED
|Lacking flavour
|TASTELESS
|Torrid (romance)
|PASSIONATE
|Cricket buildings
|PAVILIONS
|Putters or irons (4,5)
|GOLFCLUBS
|Sixth, … eighth
|SEVENTH
|Advertising tunes
|JINGLES
|Prize
|AWARD
|Brief wind bursts
|GUSTS
|Unspoilt paradise
|EDEN