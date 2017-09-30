Metro Crossword Answers September 30th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Potato chip (6,3) FRENCHFRY
Strand FIBRE
Bellows ROARS
Heavy downpours DELUGES
Lowing sound MOO
To no avail (2,4) INVAIN
Political power group BLOC
Seafarer MARINER
Shout of adoration HOSANNA
Mice RODENTS
Sulkier MOODIER
Lucky escape, … miss NEAR
Jolt IMPACT
Comedian, … Hope BOB
Unconscious UNAWARE
Evade ELUDE
Sober STAID
Grazed SCRATCHED
Debating place FORUM
Inspired with love ENAMOURED
Padding CUSHIONING
For keeps FOREVER
European Jewish language YIDDISH
Loaded FULL
Ring-shaped roll BAGEL
Upholstered seat (4,5) EASYCHAIR
Variety ASSORTMENT
Crisp sugary confections MERINGUES
Hand cleaner (4,5) NAILBRUSH
Hottest seasons SUMMERS
Wander leisurely MEANDER
Ethiopia’s capital, Addis … ABABA
Raise at stud BREED
Difficult HARD