Metro Crossword Answers September 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Potato chip (6,3)
|FRENCHFRY
|Strand
|FIBRE
|Bellows
|ROARS
|Heavy downpours
|DELUGES
|Lowing sound
|MOO
|To no avail (2,4)
|INVAIN
|Political power group
|BLOC
|Seafarer
|MARINER
|Shout of adoration
|HOSANNA
|Mice
|RODENTS
|Sulkier
|MOODIER
|Lucky escape, … miss
|NEAR
|Jolt
|IMPACT
|Comedian, … Hope
|BOB
|Unconscious
|UNAWARE
|Evade
|ELUDE
|Sober
|STAID
|Grazed
|SCRATCHED
|Debating place
|FORUM
|Inspired with love
|ENAMOURED
|Padding
|CUSHIONING
|For keeps
|FOREVER
|European Jewish language
|YIDDISH
|Loaded
|FULL
|Ring-shaped roll
|BAGEL
|Upholstered seat (4,5)
|EASYCHAIR
|Variety
|ASSORTMENT
|Crisp sugary confections
|MERINGUES
|Hand cleaner (4,5)
|NAILBRUSH
|Hottest seasons
|SUMMERS
|Wander leisurely
|MEANDER
|Ethiopia’s capital, Addis …
|ABABA
|Raise at stud
|BREED
|Difficult
|HARD