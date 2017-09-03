Metro Crossword Answers September 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Salty (biscuit) SAVOURY
Orange/pink shade APRICOT
Public humiliation DEGRADATION
Hot drink TEA
Water sports craft, jet … SKI
Pancake topping, … syrup MAPLE
Refusal DENIAL
Bath TUB
Ornamental carp KOI
Ingest EAT
Guru SWAMI
Enlist ENROL
Commercial breaks ADS
They were, he … WAS
French friend AMI
Dozy SLEEPY
Nuclear weapon (1-4) HBOMB
Tell untruth FIB
Girl’s short haircut BOB
Insulting behaviour ABUSIVENESS
Dead (of species) EXTINCT
Meddles TAMPERS
Whisky & … SODA
Absent-mindedness VAGUENESS
12-month periods YEARS
Natural gifts ABILITIES
Carve into pieces (3,2) CUTUP
Missile course TRAJECTORY
Magic word ABRACADABRA
Car’s registration sign NUMBERPLATE
Able to be uncoupled DETACHABLE
Chinese gooseberry (4,5) KIWIFRUIT
In another place ELSEWHERE
Planet’s path ORBIT
Made BUILT
Invites ASKS