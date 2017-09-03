Metro Crossword Answers September 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Salty (biscuit)
|SAVOURY
|Orange/pink shade
|APRICOT
|Public humiliation
|DEGRADATION
|Hot drink
|TEA
|Water sports craft, jet …
|SKI
|Pancake topping, … syrup
|MAPLE
|Refusal
|DENIAL
|Bath
|TUB
|Ornamental carp
|KOI
|Ingest
|EAT
|Guru
|SWAMI
|Enlist
|ENROL
|Commercial breaks
|ADS
|They were, he …
|WAS
|French friend
|AMI
|Dozy
|SLEEPY
|Nuclear weapon (1-4)
|HBOMB
|Tell untruth
|FIB
|Girl’s short haircut
|BOB
|Insulting behaviour
|ABUSIVENESS
|Dead (of species)
|EXTINCT
|Meddles
|TAMPERS
|Whisky & …
|SODA
|Absent-mindedness
|VAGUENESS
|12-month periods
|YEARS
|Natural gifts
|ABILITIES
|Carve into pieces (3,2)
|CUTUP
|Missile course
|TRAJECTORY
|Magic word
|ABRACADABRA
|Car’s registration sign
|NUMBERPLATE
|Able to be uncoupled
|DETACHABLE
|Chinese gooseberry (4,5)
|KIWIFRUIT
|In another place
|ELSEWHERE
|Planet’s path
|ORBIT
|Made
|BUILT
|Invites
|ASKS