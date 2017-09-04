Metro Crossword Answers September 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Changing booth
|CUBICLE
|Floating debris, … & jetsam
|FLOTSAM
|Origins
|SOURCES
|Midday meal
|LUNCH
|Fashion direction
|TREND
|Person removed from danger zone
|EVACUEE
|Record platters
|DISCS
|Coarse files
|RASPS
|Yashmaks
|VEILS
|Piece of turf
|SOD
|Prosecute
|SUE
|Counterfeits
|FAKES
|Soup vegetable
|SWEDE
|Male singing voice
|TENOR
|Non-Jewish person
|GENTILE
|Exploiting
|USING
|World map book
|ATLAS
|Continuous
|NONSTOP
|Car sheds
|GARAGES
|Loathes
|DETESTS
|Crash into, … with
|COLLIDE
|Window shades, Venetian …
|BLINDS
|Takes advantage of, … in on
|CASHES
|Try to rival
|EMULATE
|Nonfictional
|FACTUAL
|Pearl source
|OYSTER
|Bedlinen
|SHEETS
|Most demented
|MADDEST
|Relinquished (land)
|CEDED
|Church passage
|AISLE
|Radio frequency (1,1,1)
|VHF
|Aggravate
|IRK
|Dubious
|SUS
|Sending forth
|ISSUING
|Shopfront shelters
|AWNINGS
|Lived
|EXISTED
|Frocks
|DRESSES
|News chief
|EDITOR
|Egg/spice/brandy drink
|EGGNOG
|I’m a little …, short & stout
|TEAPOT
|Stockings
|NYLONS