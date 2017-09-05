Metro Crossword Answers September 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Coleslaw vegetable
|CABBAGE
|Eventually became (5,2)
|ENDEDUP
|Room
|CHAMBER
|Fad
|CRAZE
|Dead ringer, spitting …
|IMAGE
|Multiplied by itself
|SQUARED
|Crustaceans with nippers
|CRABS
|Eroded, … away
|EATEN
|Beauty and the …
|BEAST
|Tender (for)
|BID
|Flow back (of tide)
|EBB
|High-ranking lords
|EARLS
|Alphabetical listing of contents
|INDEX
|Artless
|NAIVE
|Comprehend
|REALISE
|Hooded snake
|COBRA
|Terminate
|CEASE
|Most orderly
|TIDIEST
|Corrected (text)
|EMENDED
|Smartened (up)
|SPRUCED
|Invent (story)
|CONCOCT
|Yellow, curved tropical fruit
|BANANA
|Back door, rear …
|ACCESS
|Person taken from danger
|EVACUEE
|Goes aboard ship
|EMBARKS
|Ridicule
|DERIDE
|Go
|DEPART
|Dove relatives
|PIGEONS
|Dislodge
|BUDGE
|Stadium
|ARENA
|Adios!
|BYE
|Cabin attendant, … hostess
|AIR
|… the season to be jolly (‘3)
|TIS
|Earnest (good wishes)
|SINCERE
|Presented (medal)
|AWARDED
|Hangs about idly
|LOITERS
|Subscribed again, …membership
|RENEWED
|Indulge in half-heartedly
|DABBLE
|Adult (video) (1-5)
|XRATED
|Flower syrup
|NECTAR
|Sloping (typeface)
|ITALIC