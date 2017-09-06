Metro Crossword Answers September 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Avocado dip GUACAMOLE
Man or woman HUMAN
Deal TRADE
Citrus fruits ORANGES
Root vegetable YAM
Unfasten (brooch) UNCLIP
Plunge blade into STAB
Spanish currency units PESETAS
Kitchen benchtop surface GRANITE
Lay snugly NESTLED
Nourished too much OVERFED
Inside INTO
Fine jets SPRAYS
Crazy person NUT
Exotic blooms ORCHIDS
Due (to) OWING
Alleviated EASED
Tourist SIGHTSEER
Plucky GUTSY
Panic merchants ALARMISTS
Sufficiently ADEQUATELY
Things OBJECTS
Calling up feelings EVOKING
Perceive sound HEAR
May MIGHT
Nasal haemorrhage NOSEBLEED
Geyser WATERSPOUT
Women’s tights PANTIHOSE
Childish INFANTILE
Overthrows DEPOSES
Speaking publicly ORATING
Roughly stitches TACKS
Golfer, … Woods TIGER
Told whoppers LIED