Metro Crossword Answers September 6th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Avocado dip
|GUACAMOLE
|Man or woman
|HUMAN
|Deal
|TRADE
|Citrus fruits
|ORANGES
|Root vegetable
|YAM
|Unfasten (brooch)
|UNCLIP
|Plunge blade into
|STAB
|Spanish currency units
|PESETAS
|Kitchen benchtop surface
|GRANITE
|Lay snugly
|NESTLED
|Nourished too much
|OVERFED
|Inside
|INTO
|Fine jets
|SPRAYS
|Crazy person
|NUT
|Exotic blooms
|ORCHIDS
|Due (to)
|OWING
|Alleviated
|EASED
|Tourist
|SIGHTSEER
|Plucky
|GUTSY
|Panic merchants
|ALARMISTS
|Sufficiently
|ADEQUATELY
|Things
|OBJECTS
|Calling up feelings
|EVOKING
|Perceive sound
|HEAR
|May
|MIGHT
|Nasal haemorrhage
|NOSEBLEED
|Geyser
|WATERSPOUT
|Women’s tights
|PANTIHOSE
|Childish
|INFANTILE
|Overthrows
|DEPOSES
|Speaking publicly
|ORATING
|Roughly stitches
|TACKS
|Golfer, … Woods
|TIGER
|Told whoppers
|LIED