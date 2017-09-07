Metro Crossword Answers September 7th 2017

Clue Solution
City fringes OUTSKIRTS
Become ready to pick RIPEN
Objects ITEMS
Disables (racehorse) NOBBLES
Few, … many NOT
Black magic OCCULT
Greek cheese FETA
Given a rest SPELLED
Touching lightly DABBING
Obedient DUTIFUL
Dad’s dad GRANDPA
Serving platter TRAY
Realm DOMAIN
Eloquence, gift of the … GAB
Shudder VIBRATE
Get on (plane) BOARD
Rub hard SCRUB
Offered advice SUGGESTED
Vegetable, spring … ONION
Remedy TREATMENT
Mouth to mouth revival method (4,2,4) KISSOFLIFE
Minimised REDUCED
Selected, … out SINGLED
Dressing gown ROBE
Heartbeat PULSE
Fond remembrance NOSTALGIA
Attainable OBTAINABLE
Tranquillisers SEDATIVES
Annoyed INDIGNANT
Robbers LOOTERS
Staring angrily GLARING
Traffic-light colour AMBER
Waited, … one’s time BIDED
Baby sheep LAMB