Metro Crossword Answers September 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|City fringes
|OUTSKIRTS
|Become ready to pick
|RIPEN
|Objects
|ITEMS
|Disables (racehorse)
|NOBBLES
|Few, … many
|NOT
|Black magic
|OCCULT
|Greek cheese
|FETA
|Given a rest
|SPELLED
|Touching lightly
|DABBING
|Obedient
|DUTIFUL
|Dad’s dad
|GRANDPA
|Serving platter
|TRAY
|Realm
|DOMAIN
|Eloquence, gift of the …
|GAB
|Shudder
|VIBRATE
|Get on (plane)
|BOARD
|Rub hard
|SCRUB
|Offered advice
|SUGGESTED
|Vegetable, spring …
|ONION
|Remedy
|TREATMENT
|Mouth to mouth revival method (4,2,4)
|KISSOFLIFE
|Minimised
|REDUCED
|Selected, … out
|SINGLED
|Dressing gown
|ROBE
|Heartbeat
|PULSE
|Fond remembrance
|NOSTALGIA
|Attainable
|OBTAINABLE
|Tranquillisers
|SEDATIVES
|Annoyed
|INDIGNANT
|Robbers
|LOOTERS
|Staring angrily
|GLARING
|Traffic-light colour
|AMBER
|Waited, … one’s time
|BIDED
|Baby sheep
|LAMB