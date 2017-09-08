Metro Crossword Answers September 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Rocky projections
|OUTCROPS
|Gave off fumes
|SMOKED
|Shortens
|ABBREVIATES
|Permit to
|LET
|Historical period
|ERA
|Jewelled headband
|TIARA
|Cutting light-beam
|LASER
|Unreliable
|IRRESPONSIBLE
|Dressing-down (6-7)
|TONGUELASHING
|Lunches or dinners
|MEALS
|Honourable
|NOBLE
|Catch in the act
|NAB
|Reproductive cells
|OVA
|Absorbed
|ASSIMILATED
|Neatened
|TIDIED
|Rates
|ASSESSES
|Said yes to
|OKAYED
|Keyboard spacing key
|TAB
|Go back in (2-5)
|REENTER
|Temperamental star, … donna
|PRIMA
|Biceps
|MUSCLES
|Kgs
|KILOS
|Discouraged
|DETERRED
|Beverage vessels
|TEAPOTS
|From India or China
|ASIAN
|Broken-limb supports
|SPLINTS
|Initiated
|BEGAN
|Eradicate (5,3)
|STAMPOUT
|Outshine
|UPSTAGE
|Floating frozen sheet (3,4)
|ICEFLOE
|Houses
|ABODES
|Hollywood prize, Academy …
|AWARD
|Explosive weapons
|BOMBS
|It is (poetic)
|TIS