Metro Crossword Answers September 8th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Rocky projections OUTCROPS
Gave off fumes SMOKED
Shortens ABBREVIATES
Permit to LET
Historical period ERA
Jewelled headband TIARA
Cutting light-beam LASER
Unreliable IRRESPONSIBLE
Dressing-down (6-7) TONGUELASHING
Lunches or dinners MEALS
Honourable NOBLE
Catch in the act NAB
Reproductive cells OVA
Absorbed ASSIMILATED
Neatened TIDIED
Rates ASSESSES
Said yes to OKAYED
Keyboard spacing key TAB
Go back in (2-5) REENTER
Temperamental star, … donna PRIMA
Biceps MUSCLES
Kgs KILOS
Discouraged DETERRED
Beverage vessels TEAPOTS
From India or China ASIAN
Broken-limb supports SPLINTS
Initiated BEGAN
Eradicate (5,3) STAMPOUT
Outshine UPSTAGE
Floating frozen sheet (3,4) ICEFLOE
Houses ABODES
Hollywood prize, Academy … AWARD
Explosive weapons BOMBS
It is (poetic) TIS