Metro Crossword Answers September 9th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Mechanical device or apparatus
|MECHANISM
|Wear by rubbing
|CHAFE
|Nude
|NAKED
|Spiritualists’ meetings
|SEANCES
|Commercials
|ADS
|Badge
|EMBLEM
|Teenage heart-throb
|IDOL
|En route, in …
|TRANSIT
|Malicious gossip
|SCANDAL
|Unhappiness
|SADNESS
|Sushi wrapping sheet, dried …
|SEAWEED
|Creep (towards)
|INCH
|Foil (plot)
|THWART
|Container cover
|LID
|Above the shoulder (toss)
|OVERARM
|Jargon
|LINGO
|Sing alpine-style
|YODEL
|Wears fancy costume (7,2)
|DRESSESUP
|Craze
|MANIA
|Wedding cake support (4,5)
|CAKESTAND
|Letter recipients
|ADDRESSEES
|Hinder
|INHIBIT
|Rounds up livestock
|MUSTERS
|Overcrowd
|CRAM
|Short-circuited
|ARCED
|Impressionable (6,3)
|EASILYLED
|Large hairy spiders
|TARANTULAS
|Evidence under oath
|TESTIMONY
|Houses
|DWELLINGS
|Plotted
|SCHEMED
|Leg-iron
|SHACKLE
|Doctrine
|CREED
|Sag
|DROOP
|Wooden bucket
|PAIL