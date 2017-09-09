Metro Crossword Answers September 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Mechanical device or apparatus MECHANISM
Wear by rubbing CHAFE
Nude NAKED
Spiritualists’ meetings SEANCES
Commercials ADS
Badge EMBLEM
Teenage heart-throb IDOL
En route, in … TRANSIT
Malicious gossip SCANDAL
Unhappiness SADNESS
Sushi wrapping sheet, dried … SEAWEED
Creep (towards) INCH
Foil (plot) THWART
Container cover LID
Above the shoulder (toss) OVERARM
Jargon LINGO
Sing alpine-style YODEL
Wears fancy costume (7,2) DRESSESUP
Craze MANIA
Wedding cake support (4,5) CAKESTAND
Letter recipients ADDRESSEES
Hinder INHIBIT
Rounds up livestock MUSTERS
Overcrowd CRAM
Short-circuited ARCED
Impressionable (6,3) EASILYLED
Large hairy spiders TARANTULAS
Evidence under oath TESTIMONY
Houses DWELLINGS
Plotted SCHEMED
Leg-iron SHACKLE
Doctrine CREED
Sag DROOP
Wooden bucket PAIL