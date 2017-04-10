Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|In very good health
|FITASAFIDDLE
|Admire or revere greatly
|IDOLISE
|Dance type
|TANGO
|Egg part
|YOLK
|Idiosyncrasy
|FOIBLE
|Don (clothes)
|PUTON
|Monotony
|TEDIUM
|Approximately
|ORSO
|Hazards
|RISKS
|Bicycle stunt
|WHEELIE
|Understand or explain wrongly
|MISINTERPRET
|Sauntered
|STROLLED
|Savoury meat jelly
|ASPIC
|Bid
|OFFER
|Issue
|EDITION
|Arrange in advance
|PLAN
|Highly improbable account
|FAIRYSTORY
|Slow down and stop
|COMETOREST
|Sing with the lips closed
|HUM
|Thick mist
|FOG
|Break-in
|BURGLARY
|Act of chasing
|PURSUIT
|Hits at flies
|SWATS
|French underground
|METRO
|Sea-going vessel
|SHIP