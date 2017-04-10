Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

Clue Solution
In very good health FITASAFIDDLE
Admire or revere greatly IDOLISE
Dance type TANGO
Egg part YOLK
Idiosyncrasy FOIBLE
Don (clothes) PUTON
Monotony TEDIUM
Approximately ORSO
Hazards RISKS
Bicycle stunt WHEELIE
Understand or explain wrongly MISINTERPRET
Sauntered STROLLED
Savoury meat jelly ASPIC
Bid OFFER
Issue EDITION
Arrange in advance PLAN
Highly improbable account FAIRYSTORY
Slow down and stop COMETOREST
Sing with the lips closed HUM
Thick mist FOG
Break-in BURGLARY
Act of chasing PURSUIT
Hits at flies SWATS
French underground METRO
Sea-going vessel SHIP