Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Picnic food item
|SCOTCHEGG
|Unpleasant bodily sensation
|PAIN
|Great energy or enthusiasm
|DYNAMISM
|Ordinary seaman
|RATING
|Drying cloth
|TOWEL
|Leaves in cigarettes
|TOBACCO
|Fruit seed
|PIP
|Rower
|OARSMAN
|Group of 20
|SCORE
|Bandit
|OUTLAW
|Total business sales
|TURNOVER
|Leg joint
|KNEE
|Practises
|REHEARSES
|Surgical procedure
|OPERATION
|Unpleasant or illicit activity
|DIRTYWORK
|Sponge or beg
|CADGE
|Sleeveless t-shirt
|TANKTOP
|Place where one lives
|HOME
|Sudden blast of wind
|GUST
|Education
|SCHOOLING
|Intermediary
|GOBETWEEN
|Metallic element
|TIN
|Fuss or bother
|PALAVER
|Less favourable
|WORSE
|Sand piled up by the wind
|DUNE
|Poker stake
|ANTE