Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Student
|PUPIL
|Dough ball cooked in a stew
|DUMPLING
|Short in duration
|BRIEF
|Regard as false
|DISBELIEVE
|For sale at a reduced rate
|CUTPRICE
|Relatively long time
|AGES
|Pace
|STEP
|Throttle
|STRANGLE
|Not working properly
|ONTHEBLINK
|Big cat
|TIGER
|Norm used for comparison
|STANDARD
|Freedom from violence or war
|PEACE
|Open to all the people
|PUBLIC
|Served very cold
|ICED
|Unfeeling
|NUMB
|Knock over a liquid
|SPILL
|Release from a connection
|DISENGAGE
|Concurs
|AGREES
|Easily angered
|FIERY
|Apart from
|OTHERTHAN
|Crib
|COT
|Lose consciousness
|FAINT
|One’s partner in marriage
|SPOUSE
|Come into view
|EMERGE
|Unwelcome plants
|WEEDS
|Fat used in cooking
|LARD
|Toy flown in the air
|KITE