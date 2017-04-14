Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Kitchen item
|CHIPPAN
|Enclosed chair carried by porters
|SEDAN
|Briefly
|INAWORD
|Plant type
|ORCHID
|Black-and-white striped mammal
|ZEBRA
|Ticket money
|FARE
|Oblivious
|UNAWARE
|Ill-disciplined child
|BRAT
|At no time
|NEVER
|Ballroom dance
|CHACHA
|Metropolis
|CAPITAL
|Smile in a smug manner
|SMIRK
|Main object of dislike
|PETHATE
|From now on
|HENCEFORTH
|Temporary loss of electricity
|POWERCUT
|Voluminous hairstyle
|AFRO
|Perceive sounds
|HEAR
|Clean with water and soap
|WASH
|Keyboard instrument
|ORGAN
|Beside the point
|IRRELEVANT
|Finnish bath
|SAUNA
|In a state of restless excitement
|FEVERISH
|Military land force
|ARMY
|Hurt
|HARM
|Coffee bar
|CAFE