Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 16th 2017

admin Mirror

Clue Solution
Frighten or alarm PUTTHEWINDUP
Sly laugh SNIGGER
Mental picture IMAGE
Plant type IRIS
Rural RUSTIC
Irritates RILES
Lump of gold NUGGET
Read quickly SCAN
Decorative jewelled band TIARA
Civilian fighting force MILITIA
Type of child’s toy ROCKINGHORSE
Impressive, noteworthy STRIKING
Leg part THIGH
Knight’s weapon SWORD
Jealous ENVIOUS
Brass instrument TUBA
Ardent PASSIONATE
Proportion or rate per hundred PERCENTAGE
Equipment KIT
Football official REF
Habitually uncommunicative TACITURN
Makes a comment REMARKS
Amid AMONG
First Greek letter ALPHA
Soon ANON