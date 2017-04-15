Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Frighten or alarm
|PUTTHEWINDUP
|Sly laugh
|SNIGGER
|Mental picture
|IMAGE
|Plant type
|IRIS
|Rural
|RUSTIC
|Irritates
|RILES
|Lump of gold
|NUGGET
|Read quickly
|SCAN
|Decorative jewelled band
|TIARA
|Civilian fighting force
|MILITIA
|Type of child’s toy
|ROCKINGHORSE
|Impressive, noteworthy
|STRIKING
|Leg part
|THIGH
|Knight’s weapon
|SWORD
|Jealous
|ENVIOUS
|Brass instrument
|TUBA
|Ardent
|PASSIONATE
|Proportion or rate per hundred
|PERCENTAGE
|Equipment
|KIT
|Football official
|REF
|Habitually uncommunicative
|TACITURN
|Makes a comment
|REMARKS
|Amid
|AMONG
|First Greek letter
|ALPHA
|Soon
|ANON