Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Exaggeratedly masculine MACHO
Game of football MATCH
Assert one’s right to CLAIM
Colonnade PORTICO
In progress UNDERWAY
Rebuff SNUB
Pierce with a sharp object IMPALE
Doglike CANINE
Cloud colour GREY
Make little or light of PLAYDOWN
Unplaced horse ALSORAN
Open sore ULCER
Smell ODOUR
Winter sportsman SKIER
Prize AWARD
Self-government HOMERULE
Unit of land area ACRE
Italian wine CHIANTI
Cleaning item SCOURINGPAD
Say SPEAK
Book-keeping system DOUBLEENTRY
Personification of fortune or chance LADYLUCK
Happy PLEASED
Wood-shaving tool PLANE
At the right moment ONCUE
Married German woman FRAU