Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 17th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Exaggeratedly masculine
|MACHO
|Game of football
|MATCH
|Assert one’s right to
|CLAIM
|Colonnade
|PORTICO
|In progress
|UNDERWAY
|Rebuff
|SNUB
|Pierce with a sharp object
|IMPALE
|Doglike
|CANINE
|Cloud colour
|GREY
|Make little or light of
|PLAYDOWN
|Unplaced horse
|ALSORAN
|Open sore
|ULCER
|Smell
|ODOUR
|Winter sportsman
|SKIER
|Prize
|AWARD
|Self-government
|HOMERULE
|Unit of land area
|ACRE
|Italian wine
|CHIANTI
|Cleaning item
|SCOURINGPAD
|Say
|SPEAK
|Book-keeping system
|DOUBLEENTRY
|Personification of fortune or chance
|LADYLUCK
|Happy
|PLEASED
|Wood-shaving tool
|PLANE
|At the right moment
|ONCUE
|Married German woman
|FRAU