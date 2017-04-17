Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|One in charge of a group of reps
|SALESMANAGER
|Examine closely
|INSPECT
|Rope for catching horses or cattle
|LASSO
|Principal
|MAIN
|Acknowledge defeat
|GIVEUP
|Destined
|FATED
|Minor earthquake
|TREMOR
|Melody
|TUNE
|Rough push
|SHOVE
|Stalemate
|IMPASSE
|Preliminary
|INTRODUCTORY
|Pimento
|ALLSPICE
|Cricket trophy
|ASHES
|Social gathering of invited guests
|PARTY
|Popular newspaper
|TABLOID
|Golf pegs
|TEES
|Mark as being shameful
|STIGMATISE
|Totally
|COMPLETELY
|Exclude, obstruct
|BAR
|Jewel
|GEM
|Type of water-based paint
|EMULSION
|Body part
|FOREARM
|Locates
|FINDS
|Room
|SPACE
|Pig sound
|OINK