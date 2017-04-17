Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 18th 2017

Clue Solution
One in charge of a group of reps SALESMANAGER
Examine closely INSPECT
Rope for catching horses or cattle LASSO
Principal MAIN
Acknowledge defeat GIVEUP
Destined FATED
Minor earthquake TREMOR
Melody TUNE
Rough push SHOVE
Stalemate IMPASSE
Preliminary INTRODUCTORY
Pimento ALLSPICE
Cricket trophy ASHES
Social gathering of invited guests PARTY
Popular newspaper TABLOID
Golf pegs TEES
Mark as being shameful STIGMATISE
Totally COMPLETELY
Exclude, obstruct BAR
Jewel GEM
Type of water-based paint EMULSION
Body part FOREARM
Locates FINDS
Room SPACE
Pig sound OINK