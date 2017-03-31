Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Lawlessness ANARCHY
Sidestep DODGE
Peculiar STRANGE
Cropped trousers SHORTS
Telephone box KIOSK
Be fond of LIKE
Day-to-day ROUTINE
Boxing match BOUT
Witch’s formula SPELL
Off the right path or route ASTRAY
Bravery COURAGE
Trap CATCH
Moves about restlessly FIDGETS
Nourishing NUTRITIOUS
Reaffirm REASSERT
Embraces HUGS
All two BOTH
Jelly type AGAR
Escargot SNAIL
Run away TAKEFLIGHT
Young dog PUPPY
Children’s game LEAPFROG
In every detail, perfectly TOAT
Curved structure spanning an opening ARCH
Pith helmet TOPI