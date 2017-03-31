Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Lawlessness
|ANARCHY
|Sidestep
|DODGE
|Peculiar
|STRANGE
|Cropped trousers
|SHORTS
|Telephone box
|KIOSK
|Be fond of
|LIKE
|Day-to-day
|ROUTINE
|Boxing match
|BOUT
|Witch’s formula
|SPELL
|Off the right path or route
|ASTRAY
|Bravery
|COURAGE
|Trap
|CATCH
|Moves about restlessly
|FIDGETS
|Nourishing
|NUTRITIOUS
|Reaffirm
|REASSERT
|Embraces
|HUGS
|All two
|BOTH
|Jelly type
|AGAR
|Escargot
|SNAIL
|Run away
|TAKEFLIGHT
|Young dog
|PUPPY
|Children’s game
|LEAPFROG
|In every detail, perfectly
|TOAT
|Curved structure spanning an opening
|ARCH
|Pith helmet
|TOPI