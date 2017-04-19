Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 20th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Stair part RISER
Mexican pancake TORTILLA
Foundation BASIS
Fairground stall COCONUTSHY
Unfair or treacherous conduct FOULPLAY
Sixty minutes HOUR
Passable, middling SOSO
Secular TEMPORAL
Combine, unite AMALGAMATE
Wooden shoe SABOT
Neighbourhood VICINITY
Seat CHAIR
Blunt refusal or rejection REBUFF
Of heroic proportions EPIC
Extinct bird DODO
Portly STOUT
Men’s golf trousers PLUSFOURS
Solicitor LAWYER
Self-indulgently sentimental SOPPY
Physical material SUBSTANCE
Generation AGE
Pimples SPOTS
Deprive of food STARVE
Missive LETTER
Great pain AGONY
Silent, voiceless MUTE
Every EACH