Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Optical instrument
|MICROSCOPE
|Comprise
|INCLUDE
|Defence proof
|ALIBI
|Take notice of
|HEED
|Surrender, relinquish
|CEDE
|Personal pride
|EGO
|Sanctuary or protection
|ASYLUM
|Refer indirectly (to)
|ALLUDE
|Slope downwards
|DIP
|Pavement edge
|KERB
|Abominable snowman
|YETI
|Main artery
|AORTA
|Shudder or thrill
|FRISSON
|Sport type
|BASKETBALL
|Ridicule, contempt
|MOCKERY
|Close friend
|CHUM
|First batsman
|OPENER
|Daddy longlegs
|CRANEFLY
|Winner’s award
|PRIZE
|Continually
|NIGHTANDDAY
|Neglecting or refusing to obey
|DISOBEDIENT
|Backpack
|RUCKSACK
|Tool, implement
|UTENSIL
|Financial gain
|PROFIT
|Large windproof hooded jacket
|PARKA
|Prima donna
|DIVA