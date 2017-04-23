Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 24th 2017

admin Mirror

Mirror Classic April 24th 2017 Crossword solutions:

Clue Solution
Oyster’s gem PEARL
Wobbly dessert JELLY
Overweight OBESE
Make less heavy LIGHTEN
Routine DAYTODAY
Run from danger FLEE
Petty details TRIVIA
Hairpiece TOUPEE
Lubricates OILS
Existing in plentiful supply ABUNDANT
Small marine food fish ANCHOVY
Pinafore APRON
Endure STAND
Ride a bike CYCLE
Each one EVERY
Oratory RHETORIC
Therefore ERGO
Utter inadvertently LETSLIP
Depending on other factors CONDITIONAL
Baa sound BLEAT
Impenitent UNREPENTANT
Border BOUNDARY
Illegal ILLICIT
Does as told OBEYS
Month APRIL
Earth’s satellite MOON