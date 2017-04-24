Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Military information INTELLIGENCE
All-important CRUCIAL
Cunningly avoid DODGE
Horses NAGS
Pungent bulb GARLIC
Rot DECAY
Regretful RUEFUL
Gemstone OPAL
Give lessons in TEACH
Curly lock of hair RINGLET
Kitchen furniture item WELSHDRESSER
Strenuous exertion or effort STRUGGLE
Threshing implement FLAIL
Lasses GIRLS
Progress HEADWAY
Corrosive substance ACID
Burn up completely INCINERATE
Coffee pot with a filter PERCOLATOR
Congeal GEL
Hiatus GAP
Tube of liquid make-up LIPGLOSS
Duke’s wife DUCHESS
Pokes PRODS
Lining of a shoe INNER
Yes votes AYES