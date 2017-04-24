Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Military information
|INTELLIGENCE
|All-important
|CRUCIAL
|Cunningly avoid
|DODGE
|Horses
|NAGS
|Pungent bulb
|GARLIC
|Rot
|DECAY
|Regretful
|RUEFUL
|Gemstone
|OPAL
|Give lessons in
|TEACH
|Curly lock of hair
|RINGLET
|Kitchen furniture item
|WELSHDRESSER
|Strenuous exertion or effort
|STRUGGLE
|Threshing implement
|FLAIL
|Lasses
|GIRLS
|Progress
|HEADWAY
|Corrosive substance
|ACID
|Burn up completely
|INCINERATE
|Coffee pot with a filter
|PERCOLATOR
|Congeal
|GEL
|Hiatus
|GAP
|Tube of liquid make-up
|LIPGLOSS
|Duke’s wife
|DUCHESS
|Pokes
|PRODS
|Lining of a shoe
|INNER
|Yes votes
|AYES