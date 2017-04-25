Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fault-finding or censure
|CRITICISM
|Digits of the foot
|TOES
|Dark reddish-brown
|CHESTNUT
|Improve the flavour or quality of
|ENRICH
|Additional
|EXTRA
|Antelope
|GAZELLE
|Fodder
|HAY
|Enters in order to conquer
|INVADES
|Code word for the letter R
|ROMEO
|Dress in a showy matter
|DOLLUP
|Way of scoring in rugby
|DROPGOAL
|Inquires
|ASKS
|Room for meals
|REFECTORY
|Deeply imbued with
|STEEPEDIN
|Hiding feelings and intentions
|SECRETIVE
|Decorative pleat
|RUCHE
|Weekday
|TUESDAY
|Endearingly pretty
|CUTE
|Counterfoil
|STUB
|Innocent
|BLAMELESS
|Rot
|DECOMPOSE
|Household fuel
|GAS
|Assist
|HELPOUT
|Loafer
|IDLER
|Gratis
|FREE
|Fencing sword
|EPEE