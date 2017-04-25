Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Fault-finding or censure CRITICISM
Digits of the foot TOES
Dark reddish-brown CHESTNUT
Improve the flavour or quality of ENRICH
Additional EXTRA
Antelope GAZELLE
Fodder HAY
Enters in order to conquer INVADES
Code word for the letter R ROMEO
Dress in a showy matter DOLLUP
Way of scoring in rugby DROPGOAL
Inquires ASKS
Room for meals REFECTORY
Deeply imbued with STEEPEDIN
Hiding feelings and intentions SECRETIVE
Decorative pleat RUCHE
Weekday TUESDAY
Endearingly pretty CUTE
Counterfoil STUB
Innocent BLAMELESS
Rot DECOMPOSE
Household fuel GAS
Assist HELPOUT
Loafer IDLER
Gratis FREE
Fencing sword EPEE