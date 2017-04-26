Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Purchase all that is available
|BUYUP
|Scorn
|CONTEMPT
|Exact or very close copy
|CLONE
|Of nutrition
|ALIMENTARY
|Regain possession of
|RETRIEVE
|Second-hand
|USED
|Eat a meal
|DINE
|Repeating pistol
|REVOLVER
|Make feeble
|DEBILITATE
|Command
|ORDER
|Start
|COMMENCE
|Raising agent
|YEAST
|One who gives support
|BACKER
|Forearm bone
|ULNA
|Weaving apparatus
|LOOM
|Make amends
|ATONE
|Reserved, calm
|IMPASSIVE
|Remained
|STAYED
|Having a delicate build
|ELFIN
|Practical joker’s item
|STINKBOMB
|Contend
|VIE
|Short saying
|MOTTO
|Subtract
|DEDUCT
|Rue
|REGRET
|Lose blood
|BLEED
|Discretion
|TACT
|Gaelic
|ERSE