Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Purchase all that is available BUYUP
Scorn CONTEMPT
Exact or very close copy CLONE
Of nutrition ALIMENTARY
Regain possession of RETRIEVE
Second-hand USED
Eat a meal DINE
Repeating pistol REVOLVER
Make feeble DEBILITATE
Command ORDER
Start COMMENCE
Raising agent YEAST
One who gives support BACKER
Forearm bone ULNA
Weaving apparatus LOOM
Make amends ATONE
Reserved, calm IMPASSIVE
Remained STAYED
Having a delicate build ELFIN
Practical joker’s item STINKBOMB
Contend VIE
Short saying MOTTO
Subtract DEDUCT
Rue REGRET
Lose blood BLEED
Discretion TACT
Gaelic ERSE