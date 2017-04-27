Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Unlimited, inexhaustible BOTTOMLESS
Avoiding the issue EVASIVE
Tooth type MOLAR
Accept TAKE
Strike the hands in applause CLAP
Facial twitch TIC
Turn around an axis ROTATE
Shrewd ASTUTE
Away from OFF
Hand part PALM
New Zealand bird KIWI
Stringed instrument BANJO
Tendency or inclination LEANING
Wobbly dessert BLANCMANGE
Thick covering or layer BLANKET
Skinny THIN
Excessively OVERLY
Streetlight LAMPPOST
Cleave SPLIT
Explosive devices LETTERBOMBS
Legal action, litigation PROCEEDINGS
Resign from a position STEPDOWN
Make practical use of UTILISE
Skiing race SLALOM
Occurring at the end FINAL
Give notice of danger WARN