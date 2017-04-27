Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Unlimited, inexhaustible
|BOTTOMLESS
|Avoiding the issue
|EVASIVE
|Tooth type
|MOLAR
|Accept
|TAKE
|Strike the hands in applause
|CLAP
|Facial twitch
|TIC
|Turn around an axis
|ROTATE
|Shrewd
|ASTUTE
|Away from
|OFF
|Hand part
|PALM
|New Zealand bird
|KIWI
|Stringed instrument
|BANJO
|Tendency or inclination
|LEANING
|Wobbly dessert
|BLANCMANGE
|Thick covering or layer
|BLANKET
|Skinny
|THIN
|Excessively
|OVERLY
|Streetlight
|LAMPPOST
|Cleave
|SPLIT
|Explosive devices
|LETTERBOMBS
|Legal action, litigation
|PROCEEDINGS
|Resign from a position
|STEPDOWN
|Make practical use of
|UTILISE
|Skiing race
|SLALOM
|Occurring at the end
|FINAL
|Give notice of danger
|WARN