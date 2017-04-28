Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Military conflict or struggle
|WARFARE
|Wild
|FERAL
|Fast-running bird
|OSTRICH
|Result from
|COMEOF
|Little
|SMALL
|Cummerbund
|SASH
|Fail to care for
|NEGLECT
|Organ of flight
|WING
|Following in time
|AFTER
|Demand
|INSIST
|Exhaustion
|FATIGUE
|Bedtime drink
|COCOA
|Gun part
|TRIGGER
|Guess, expectation
|ASSUMPTION
|Widely distributed
|FARFLUNG
|Food grain
|RICE
|Brave man
|HERO
|Bundle of hay
|BALE
|Shout of applause
|CHEER
|At the planned time
|ONSCHEDULE
|Representative in business
|AGENT
|Uncontrollably hot and stuffy
|STIFLING
|Chimney dirt
|SOOT
|Halt
|STOP
|Strand in a ringlet
|HAIR