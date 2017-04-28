Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Military conflict or struggle WARFARE
Wild FERAL
Fast-running bird OSTRICH
Result from COMEOF
Little SMALL
Cummerbund SASH
Fail to care for NEGLECT
Organ of flight WING
Following in time AFTER
Demand INSIST
Exhaustion FATIGUE
Bedtime drink COCOA
Gun part TRIGGER
Guess, expectation ASSUMPTION
Widely distributed FARFLUNG
Food grain RICE
Brave man HERO
Bundle of hay BALE
Shout of applause CHEER
At the planned time ONSCHEDULE
Representative in business AGENT
Uncontrollably hot and stuffy STIFLING
Chimney dirt SOOT
Halt STOP
Strand in a ringlet HAIR