Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Evergreen flowering shrub RHODODENDRON
Kneecap PATELLA
At many times OFTEN
Woodwind instrument OBOE
Long tiring walk TRUDGE
Souvenir or memento TOKEN
Thin slice of bacon RASHER
Slimming plan DIET
Pays due attention to NOTES
Short pithy saying PROVERB
Exorbitantly priced EXTORTIONATE
Regulates CONTROLS
Young horses FOALS
Of a king or queen REGAL
Close a court session or meeting ADJOURN
Send (a letter) POST
Boisterous, exciting RIPROARING
Unable to be defeated UNBEATABLE
Hill TOR
Hot drink TEA
Private road leading to a house DRIVEWAY
Stress TENSION
Malice SPITE
One who voluntarily gives blood DONOR
Written words TEXT