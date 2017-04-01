Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Evergreen flowering shrub
|RHODODENDRON
|Kneecap
|PATELLA
|At many times
|OFTEN
|Woodwind instrument
|OBOE
|Long tiring walk
|TRUDGE
|Souvenir or memento
|TOKEN
|Thin slice of bacon
|RASHER
|Slimming plan
|DIET
|Pays due attention to
|NOTES
|Short pithy saying
|PROVERB
|Exorbitantly priced
|EXTORTIONATE
|Regulates
|CONTROLS
|Young horses
|FOALS
|Of a king or queen
|REGAL
|Close a court session or meeting
|ADJOURN
|Send (a letter)
|POST
|Boisterous, exciting
|RIPROARING
|Unable to be defeated
|UNBEATABLE
|Hill
|TOR
|Hot drink
|TEA
|Private road leading to a house
|DRIVEWAY
|Stress
|TENSION
|Malice
|SPITE
|One who voluntarily gives blood
|DONOR
|Written words
|TEXT