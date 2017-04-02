Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Rascal
|SCAMP
|Sphere
|GLOBE
|Side of a coin
|HEADS
|Cause to grow or mature
|DEVELOP
|Data-processing machine
|COMPUTER
|Unfasten
|UNDO
|Inflict harm in return for
|AVENGE
|Straightforward
|DIRECT
|Plenty
|LOTS
|One who tells jokes
|COMEDIAN
|Nunnery
|CONVENT
|On one’s toes, watchful
|ALERT
|Teachers at a school
|STAFF
|Manner
|STYLE
|Abyss
|CHASM
|Estimate wrongly
|MISJUDGE
|Molten rock from a volcano
|LAVA
|Equilibrium
|BALANCE
|Filled to capacity
|CHOCKABLOCK
|Verges
|EDGES
|Chance
|OPPORTUNITY
|Small boat for emergencies
|LIFERAFT
|Having died out
|EXTINCT
|Bingo
|LOTTO
|Perfect
|IDEAL
|Unable to hear
|DEAF