Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 3rd 2017

admin Mirror

Clue Solution
Rascal SCAMP
Sphere GLOBE
Side of a coin HEADS
Cause to grow or mature DEVELOP
Data-processing machine COMPUTER
Unfasten UNDO
Inflict harm in return for AVENGE
Straightforward DIRECT
Plenty LOTS
One who tells jokes COMEDIAN
Nunnery CONVENT
On one’s toes, watchful ALERT
Teachers at a school STAFF
Manner STYLE
Abyss CHASM
Estimate wrongly MISJUDGE
Molten rock from a volcano LAVA
Equilibrium BALANCE
Filled to capacity CHOCKABLOCK
Verges EDGES
Chance OPPORTUNITY
Small boat for emergencies LIFERAFT
Having died out EXTINCT
Bingo LOTTO
Perfect IDEAL
Unable to hear DEAF