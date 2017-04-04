Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Superior to ACUTABOVE
Slope joining two surfaces RAMP
Unopposed victory WALKOVER
Consume food or drink greedily GUZZLE
Wanderer NOMAD
Very least MINIMUM
Small carpet RUG
Fielder in cricket LONGLEG
Not advanced in years YOUNG
Slacken LOOSEN
Driving hazard BLACKICE
Couple PAIR
Artificial language ESPERANTO
Predatory insect DRAGONFLY
Great astonishment AMAZEMENT
Cringe in fear COWER
Boast TALKBIG
Reserve or hire in advance BOOK
Look at VIEW
Official who investigates complaints OMBUDSMAN
Pretend, made-up IMAGINARY
Drinking cup MUG
Exact copy REPLICA
Armada FLEET
Charitable donations ALMS
Dull persistent pain ACHE