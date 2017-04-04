Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Superior to
|ACUTABOVE
|Slope joining two surfaces
|RAMP
|Unopposed victory
|WALKOVER
|Consume food or drink greedily
|GUZZLE
|Wanderer
|NOMAD
|Very least
|MINIMUM
|Small carpet
|RUG
|Fielder in cricket
|LONGLEG
|Not advanced in years
|YOUNG
|Slacken
|LOOSEN
|Driving hazard
|BLACKICE
|Couple
|PAIR
|Artificial language
|ESPERANTO
|Predatory insect
|DRAGONFLY
|Great astonishment
|AMAZEMENT
|Cringe in fear
|COWER
|Boast
|TALKBIG
|Reserve or hire in advance
|BOOK
|Look at
|VIEW
|Official who investigates complaints
|OMBUDSMAN
|Pretend, made-up
|IMAGINARY
|Drinking cup
|MUG
|Exact copy
|REPLICA
|Armada
|FLEET
|Charitable donations
|ALMS
|Dull persistent pain
|ACHE