Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

admin Mirror

Clue Solution
Rough path TRACK
Devote time to reflection MEDITATE
Bring up BREED
Ultramodern FUTURISTIC
Decompression sickness THEBENDS
Golf club IRON
Bard POET
In a humorous or flippant manner JOKINGLY
Terrestrial bird ROADRUNNER
Insurgent REBEL
Mixed alcoholic drink COCKTAIL
Arm joint ELBOW
As well TOBOOT
Musical pitch indicator CLEF
Bill of fare MENU
Toe, eg DIGIT
Seasonal chocolate item EASTEREGG
Light or signal used to guide shipping BEACON
Continental quilt DUVET
Separation SEVERANCE
Pair of performers DUO
Colliery worker MINER
Robbery at sea PIRACY
Snooker ball colour YELLOW
Use a pen WRITE
Fingertip covering NAIL
Spool REEL