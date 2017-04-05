Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Rough path
|TRACK
|Devote time to reflection
|MEDITATE
|Bring up
|BREED
|Ultramodern
|FUTURISTIC
|Decompression sickness
|THEBENDS
|Golf club
|IRON
|Bard
|POET
|In a humorous or flippant manner
|JOKINGLY
|Terrestrial bird
|ROADRUNNER
|Insurgent
|REBEL
|Mixed alcoholic drink
|COCKTAIL
|Arm joint
|ELBOW
|As well
|TOBOOT
|Musical pitch indicator
|CLEF
|Bill of fare
|MENU
|Toe, eg
|DIGIT
|Seasonal chocolate item
|EASTEREGG
|Light or signal used to guide shipping
|BEACON
|Continental quilt
|DUVET
|Separation
|SEVERANCE
|Pair of performers
|DUO
|Colliery worker
|MINER
|Robbery at sea
|PIRACY
|Snooker ball colour
|YELLOW
|Use a pen
|WRITE
|Fingertip covering
|NAIL
|Spool
|REEL