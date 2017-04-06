Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic April 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Be the essential element in
|BOILDOWNTO
|Irregular
|ERRATIC
|External
|OUTER
|Chef
|COOK
|Association of countries
|BLOC
|Projected conclusion of a journey
|ETA
|Room for manoeuvre
|LEEWAY
|Small
|LITTLE
|Man’s name
|ALF
|Moderately fast pace
|TROT
|Opera song
|ARIA
|Ancient Greek Muse of poetry
|ERATO
|Teaching, instruction
|TUITION
|Honestly or candidly
|TRUTHFULLY
|Without exception
|BARNONE
|Tiny amount
|IOTA
|Submissive
|DOCILE
|Type of wallpaper
|WOODCHIP
|Levy
|TITHE
|Stationery holders
|PENCILCASES
|Theatrical make-up
|GREASEPAINT
|Bugle call
|LASTPOST
|Fill with fear
|TERRIFY
|In some way or other
|SORTOF
|Talent, stylishness
|FLAIR
|Tablet
|PILL