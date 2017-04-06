Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Be the essential element in BOILDOWNTO
Irregular ERRATIC
External OUTER
Chef COOK
Association of countries BLOC
Projected conclusion of a journey ETA
Room for manoeuvre LEEWAY
Small LITTLE
Man’s name ALF
Moderately fast pace TROT
Opera song ARIA
Ancient Greek Muse of poetry ERATO
Teaching, instruction TUITION
Honestly or candidly TRUTHFULLY
Without exception BARNONE
Tiny amount IOTA
Submissive DOCILE
Type of wallpaper WOODCHIP
Levy TITHE
Stationery holders PENCILCASES
Theatrical make-up GREASEPAINT
Bugle call LASTPOST
Fill with fear TERRIFY
In some way or other SORTOF
Talent, stylishness FLAIR
Tablet PILL