Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Endless because of monotony
|INTERMINABLE
|Worker in charge of others
|FOREMAN
|Of sound or hearing
|AUDIO
|Blood vessel
|VEIN
|Plant disease
|BLIGHT
|Quarrel
|ARGUE
|Pressing
|URGENT
|Manure
|DUNG
|Cookers
|OVENS
|Amused chuckle
|CHORTLE
|In various places
|HEREANDTHERE
|British money
|STERLING
|Single game of snooker
|FRAME
|Apron?
|PINNY
|Competent
|CAPABLE
|Ran away from
|FLED
|Approving
|INFAVOUROF
|Language spoken in Lisbon
|PORTUGUESE
|Skill
|ART
|Concealed microphone
|BUG
|Strong protective glove
|GAUNTLET
|Liquorice flavouring
|ANISEED
|Sugary coating for cakes
|ICING
|Makes an owl’s call
|HOOTS
|Flat
|EVEN