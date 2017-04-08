Mirror Classic Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Endless because of monotony INTERMINABLE
Worker in charge of others FOREMAN
Of sound or hearing AUDIO
Blood vessel VEIN
Plant disease BLIGHT
Quarrel ARGUE
Pressing URGENT
Manure DUNG
Cookers OVENS
Amused chuckle CHORTLE
In various places HEREANDTHERE
British money STERLING
Single game of snooker FRAME
Apron? PINNY
Competent CAPABLE
Ran away from FLED
Approving INFAVOUROF
Language spoken in Lisbon PORTUGUESE
Skill ART
Concealed microphone BUG
Strong protective glove GAUNTLET
Liquorice flavouring ANISEED
Sugary coating for cakes ICING
Makes an owl’s call HOOTS
Flat EVEN