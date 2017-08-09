Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Ursa Major HANDS
Body parts AWARE
Knowing about SEE
Notice ZIP
Metal fastener FEES
Professional rates TENETS
Sets of beliefs PEARS
Perry ingredients INFANT
Child OPEN
Unwrap RID
Disburden EMU
Flightless bird CLARE
Ms Balding, eg? DEMON
Devil ALERTNESS
Vigilance RINSE
Wash out APSE
Church recess BLAZER
Jacket AGAPE
Open-mouthed CHAFFINCH
Small bird LESSENING
Decreasing DESPAIR
Hopelessness WINSOME
Attractive TAT
Shabby articles ENDEAR
Make beloved FRAIL
Fragile PUMAS
Cougars EDEN