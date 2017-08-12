Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 13th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic August 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Menace THREAT
Sash BELT
Spoken ORAL
Cashier TELLER
Ornate material LACE
Seasoning SALT
Chamber ROOM
Moose ELK
Sprint RUN
Princess Royal ANNE
Fable TALE
Banner FLAG
Leave VACATE
Lovely CUTE
Ritual RITE
Tree product RUBBER
Sum TOTAL
Character ROLE
Body TORSO
Spherical object BALL
Delighted ELATED
Small adjustment TWEAK
So be it! AMEN
Milky gem OPAL
Whole INTACT
Allude REFER
At no time NEVER
Precipitous SHEER
Fever AGUE
Young sheep LAMB