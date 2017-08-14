Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 15th 2017





Clue Solution
Allotted share RATION
Rapid FAST
Item UNIT
Term of respect MISTER
Plunder LOOT
Stalk STEM
Above OVER
Wrath IRE
Ingot BAR
Require NEED
Pitcher EWER
Gown ROBE
Trauma ORDEAL
Element LEAD
Fastened TIED
End of Lent EASTER
Former empire ROMAN
Chore TASK
Health worker NURSE
Dossier FILE
Nuclear ATOMIC
Name TITLE
Large shrub TREE
Grape plant VINE
Singing register TREBLE
French head wear BERET
Eat away ERODE
Monarch RULER
Unwanted plant WEED
Defeat BEAT