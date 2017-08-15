Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Marine creature FISH
Grasp HOLD
Venetian prince DOGE
Aid in crime ABET
Temporary home CAMP
Relevant TOPICAL
Consume EAT
Loaded LADEN
Voice UTTER
Shade of brown SEPIA
Graphic LURID
Ballpoint, eg PEN
In base ten DECIMAL
Genesis place EDEN
Fable TALE
Dry ARID
Refute DENY
Slide SLIP
Achievement FEAT
Stair STEP
Neighbouring LOCAL
Edge HEM
Twosome DUET
Charity soirees GALAS
Glass container BOTTLE
Feline TIGER
Furtive look PEEP
Beast ANIMAL
Subtract DEBIT
Melody TUNE
Horseman RIDER
Hard-wearing fabric DENIM
Walk heavily PLOD
Post MAIL
Jump LEAP
Period of time DAY