Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 16th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Marine creature
|FISH
|Grasp
|HOLD
|Venetian prince
|DOGE
|Aid in crime
|ABET
|Temporary home
|CAMP
|Relevant
|TOPICAL
|Consume
|EAT
|Loaded
|LADEN
|Voice
|UTTER
|Shade of brown
|SEPIA
|Graphic
|LURID
|Ballpoint, eg
|PEN
|In base ten
|DECIMAL
|Genesis place
|EDEN
|Fable
|TALE
|Dry
|ARID
|Refute
|DENY
|Slide
|SLIP
|Achievement
|FEAT
|Stair
|STEP
|Neighbouring
|LOCAL
|Edge
|HEM
|Twosome
|DUET
|Charity soirees
|GALAS
|Glass container
|BOTTLE
|Feline
|TIGER
|Furtive look
|PEEP
|Beast
|ANIMAL
|Subtract
|DEBIT
|Melody
|TUNE
|Horseman
|RIDER
|Hard-wearing fabric
|DENIM
|Walk heavily
|PLOD
|Post
|Jump
|LEAP
|Period of time
|DAY