Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 17th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic August 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Eliminate ERADICATE
Wonderland girl ALICE
Grin SMILE
Immediately NOW
Shabby articles TAT
Appear SEEM
Type of crop CEREAL
Orchard produce PEARS
Feel remorse REPENT
50 per cent HALF
Devoured ATE
Cured meat HAM
Passenger vessel LINER
Texan mission ALAMO
Theatre PLAYHOUSE
European river RHINE
Tied DREW
Furniture wheel CASTER
Hackneyed TRITE
Stew CASSEROLE
Painful dive BELLYFLOP
Vie COMPETE
US lawman MARSHAL
Feline CAT
Vigour ENERGY
Board PANEL
Assemble AMASS
Saintly glow HALO