Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 18th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic August 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Titled widow DOWAGER
Like more PREFER
Sun-shade PARASOL
Religious image IDOL
Worry FRET
Commendation MERIT
Plant ovule SEED
Spice similar to nutmeg MACE
Doctor MEDIC
Conduit PIPE
Alliance PACT
Less dirty CLEANER
Liquid measures LITRES
Chooses SELECTS
Rotate SPIN
Gave up work RETIRED
Warehouse DEPOT
Verbal ORAL
Scholarly ACADEMIC
Correspond RELATE
Devote DEDICATE
Price demanded for services FEE
Delight RAPTURE
Frozen water ICE
European capital PARIS
Skin PELT
Fail to hit MISS