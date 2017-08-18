Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Hacks CHOPS
Elevate RAISE
Lacerate RIP
Unreactive INERT
Throw out EVICT
Playing card ACE
Lair DEN
Finish END
Month MAY
Treatises ESSAYS
Examine TEST
Grain OATS
Aches YEARNS
Pronoun YOU
Beer ALE
Pitch TAR
Duster RAG
Regale AMUSE
Avarice GREED
Bind TIE
Precipitous SHEER
Perspire SWEAT
Acclaim CREDIT
Bees’ structure HIVE
Gives a view OPINES
Locations SITES
Prepared READY
Curve ARC
Unit ITEM
Catch sight of ESPY
Relating to birth NATAL
Suitable APT
Pigpen STY
Child SON
Self-image EGO
Perceptive ASTUTE
Road STREET
Avid EAGER
Peruses READS
Sweet potatoes YAMS
Encourage URGE
Largest continent ASIA
Plural of is ARE