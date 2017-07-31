Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Steal livestock (6) RUSTLE
Move (4) MAGNET
Pledge (4) PANE
Attractive object (6) THE
Bill of fare (4) RAP
Paradise (4) HERE
Sheet of glass (4) GALE
Common word (3) EASE
Sharp blow (3) RECENT
In this place (4) ROMAN
Entreaty (4) SOME
Strong wind (4) DEAR
Friendly (6) ACHE
Simplicity (4) APPLES
Coarse file (4) ROGER
Fresh (6) EAGER
Former empire (5) RUSTLE
Herb (4) STIR
Devoured (5) AVOW
Just a few (4) MAGNET
Number (6) MENU
Stimulate (5) EDEN
Precious (4) PLEA
Yearn (4) GENIAL
Cider ingredient (6) RASP
Man’s name (5) RECENT
Avid (5) SAGE
Division (5) EATEN
Jump (4) TWENTY
Occasion (4) ROUSE