Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Mother or father PARENT
Roasting rod SPIT
Resound ECHO
Clergyman PARSON
Public school ETON
Edge SIDE
Units of length FEET
Kernel NUT
Japanese wrestling SUMO
Level EVEN
Ancient lettering RUNE
Lust DESIRE
Headland CAPE
Fight DUEL
Fresh RECENT
Schoolchild PUPIL
Seldom seen RARE
Anxious TENSE
Discard SHED
Powerful POTENT
Set of beliefs TENET
Thing ITEM
Relax EASE
From there THENCE
Pungent ACRID
Below UNDER
Sheep’s cry BLEAT
Type of beef VEAL
Quarry MINE