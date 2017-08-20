Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic August 21st 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Wheel part SPOKE
Strength MIGHT
Tavern INN
Schedule AGENDA
Hang around WAIT
Stray ERR
US city SEATTLE
Playhouse THEATRE
Pair TWO
Encourage URGE
Abandon STRAND
Dried grass HAY
Work dough KNEAD
At no time NEVER
Eager to act STAGESTRUCK
Family KIN
Conclude END
Bequeath GRANT
Current champion TITLEHOLDER
Appellation NAME
Listening organ EAR
Take a chair SIT
Era AGE
Bird of prey EAGLE
Reckless RASH
Beverage TEA
Brown TAN
Grain RYE