Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Sweet DULCET
Wound’s mark SCAR
State AVER
Health worker MATRON
Element LEAD
Precious metal GOLD
Toil SLOG
Frozen water ICE
Pitch TAR
Casserole STEW
Pitcher EWER
Scorch CHAR
Regional lilt ACCENT
Transmit SEND
At that time THEN
Period after Good Friday EASTER
Devil DEMON
Stringed instrument LUTE
Dance TANGO
Auction off SELL
Acclaim CREDIT
Embankment RIDGE
Leer OGLE
Get beaten LOSE
Thick oil GREASE
Implied TACIT
Deal TRADE
Thespian ACTOR
Small bird WREN
Opening VENT